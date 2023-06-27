DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn reflects on anticipated difficulties, acknowledges past missteps

DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn anticipated challenges when taking on the role and acknowledged past mistakes in the DCEU, the director revealed in a recent interview.

Speaking on Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast, Gunn expressed awareness of the hardships that would come with the position and accepted the significant missteps made in the past.

The first phase of the DC Universe, called Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, includes various film and television projects such as Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold (focused on Batman and Robin), Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, a Swamp Thing film, and several TV shows.

Currently, The Flash is playing in theaters, and two more films, Blue Beetle and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, are set to release later this year under the leadership of Walter Hamada.