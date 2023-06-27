Jennifer Lawrence addresses rumours of affair with Liam Hemsworth

The rumours came up while she played a game of Plead The Fifth with Andy Cohen

Jennifer Lawrence finally addressed the rumours that she had an affair with Liam Hemsworth while he was married on Watch What Happens Live. The rumours came up while she played a game of Plead The Fifth with Andy Cohen.

He told the actress that when the music video for Liam’s ex-wife, Miley's song Flowers came out, people claimed that there were hints that he had a fling with Jennifer while he was still with Miley.

Jennifer quickly retorted, saying: “Not true.”

She added: “Total rumour. We all know we only kissed one time and it was years after they broke up so I just assumed that was a coincidence.”

The Silver Linings Playbook actress referred back to 2015 when she admitted on Watch What Happens Live that she had kissed her former co-star off-camera. “Liam and I grew up together. Liam’s real hot. What would you have done?” she joked.

The 32-year-old admitted that when she sees rumours about her pop up on the internet, she gets the urge to make a statement about it on her social media but that she doesn’t maintain her own Instagram or Twitter.

“If five people at a party think you slept with somebody's boyfriend it's really upsetting. And then you multiply it by, I'm not good at the math, eight billion.”

The Flowers music video, which came out on Liam’s birthday, showed Miley as she made her way around the Hollywood Hills in a gold dress that’s from Saint Laurent's autumn/winter 1991 collection.

Fans pointed out that the dress strongly resembled the gold Prabal Gurung gown dress that was worn by Jennifer for the premiere of The Hunger Games in 2012.