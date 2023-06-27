Victoria Beckham looks stunning while out for dinner in Paris

Smiling at the camera, she looked chic in a long nude dress with ruffle detailing and thin shoulder straps

Victoria Beckham looked as stunning as ever as she stepped out for dinner in Paris with her long-time friend Eva Longoria and her husband, David. She arrived in the city earlier that same day to attend the Jacquemus show.

She and David joined Eva and their other friend, 31-year-old Isabel Grutman to enjoy a night out at the Allard restaurant. She took to her Instagram to give a look at her night out, captioning it in French: “Une nuit à Paris. Love u @davidbeckham @evalongoria @isabelagrutman x.”

Smiling at the camera, she looked chic in a long nude dress with ruffle detailing and thin shoulder straps. She paired the look with a pair of long leather peep toe boots in grey along with a black clutch bag.

She opted for a glowy makeup look as she left her long hair to flow over her shoulders. Meanwhile, Eva opted for a more casual looked as she donned a brown blazer with a white t-shirt and frayed jeans.

The 48-year-old actress showed off her more playful side as she stuck her leg out while the group posed for a photo.