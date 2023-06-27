Jennifer Garner’s daughter towers over her while out and about

The star was spotted doing some shopping on Monday at an eyeglass store located in the Pacific Palisades

Jennifer Garner was dwarfed by her 17-year-old daughter Violet as they enjoyed some time out in Los Angeles. The actress even made a joke of hiding behind her daughter to shield herself from photographers.

The 51-year-old star was spotted doing some shopping on Monday at an eyeglass store located in the Pacific Palisades. This mother-daughter outing comes right after she discussed some of the things she misses about her life before she became a celebrity.

She donned a black sweatshirt and a matching pair of biker shorts while out with her oldest child. She accessorized with dark sunglasses, light blue running shoes and her hair tied back into a ponytail.

Violet, on the other hand, donned a full-length sleeveless white dress covered in red polka dots paired with clear eyeglasses and a yellow bracelet on her wrist. She completed the laid-back look with a pair of grey running shoes, very similar to the ones donned b her mother.

Jennifer discussed being in front of the public eye as a celebrity, saying: “It’s an enormous loss when you are the person that the eyes are directed toward. The loss of just being able to smile at someone on the street and say hello as yourself is a really intense thing.”