Shah Rukh Khan's next film 'organically calls for casting' daughter Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan's untitled film is going to be produced under Red Chillies Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan next project will feature his daughter Suhana Khan in the lead role.

SRK is going to team up again with his Pathaan director Siddharth Anand for Suhana’s film.

Sources revealed: "Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand have worked together in the capacity of actor and director in Pathaan and now the duo is now all set to work in multiple capacities in this yet-untitled film.”

“The yet-untitled film will be a co-production of Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. The pre-production work has already begun, and all the stakeholders are excited to take the film on floors.”

Not just that, sources also unwrapped that the upcoming film organically required the casting of The Archies actress, reports India Today.

"It’s a subject that organically calls for this casting, and all the details have been kept under wraps for now. Both Shah Rukh and Suhana are excited to collaborate in a professional capacity”, added sources.

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan is all set to make her debut with the film The Archies.