Lindsie Chrisley unfollows 'siblings' on Instagram due to 'fight'

Lindsie Chrisley is famous for starring American Tv series 'Chrisley Knows Best'

Lindsie Chrisley, has admitted that she has unfollowed her sibling from Instagram because of some argument.

During the online session, one of Lindsie’s fans asked her: “No drama just curious, why don’t u and your siblings follow one another on social?”

To respond, the actress revealed about the argument. However, she did not share any details about the fight.

She just said: "Well, since I'm being v honest. I blocked everyone in an argument since I didn't want to deal with it. So it's my fault. My b. No drama though, everything is fine. We are all fine.”

The Chrisley Knows Best actress has unfollowed brothers, Grayson and Chase Chrisley, and sister, Savannah. However, she still follows Brother, Kyle on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Lindsie’s father Todd and stepmom July Chrisley are serving sentences for tax fraud in prison since last year.

In a podcast, Lindsie Chrisley spoke about meeting her stepmother in prison. She revealed that she has done all the paperwork to meet her. She is waiting to hear back from the authorities, reports Entertainment Tonight.

"I have not been to Lexington to visit her yet. There was a different process that I had to go through and the process at her facility looks very different than the process at my dad's facility.”

“I sent in all of my paperwork and have yet to hear back regarding the visiting, so it's been a little bit frustrating."