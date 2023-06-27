Strictly's Shirley Ballas: Marriage is not on cards anytime soon

Shirley Ballas is opening up about making a long-time commitment with her long-term partner Danny Taylor.

Speaking exclusively to MailOnline at the Copacabana London Cabaret Show the Strictly judge, 62, revealed her priorities had changed.

Saying: ’I've changed my mind. I just feel that at this particular point in my life, my mother and I have got this great relationship and we want to do some travelling and there is different things we want to do'.

Shirley has been dating the actor, 50, since 2019 and were rumoured to be engaged after Danny surprised her with a diamond ring in 2021.

The pro dancer was previously married to previously married to former ballroom star Sammy Stopford from 1980 to 1984 before tying the knot with dancer Corky Ballas in 1985 with the couple splitting up in 2007 after 22 years together

Despite the news the pair are still happier than ever with Shirley revealing that they do everything they can to make their long-distance relationship work as Danny is currently on tour.

'[The relationship is] going good – I’m busy, he’s busy and we talk to each other every day – several times a day, and my mum talks to him as well'.

Before revealing: 'I’d love to do a travel show with my mother, but she doesn’t like the camera, so she says, but give her a few brandies and she’s great'.

Shirley has a very close relationship with her mother Audrey, 85, and told The Guardian last year: 'My mum, Audrey, is 85 and lives with me, and we like to snuggle up in bed and watch murder mysteries'.