‘In the Fire’ director Conor Allyn heaps praises on Amber Heard’s ‘talents’

Amber Heard is gearing up for her return to Hollywood with her upcoming movie, In the Fire, which premiered at the Taormina Film Festival in Italy over the weekend.

Director of the film, Conor Allyn shared that Heard, 37, had “an immediate connection” with her character.

“Amber has an incredibly bright future ahead,” he told People Magazine at the Italian film festival. “I think In the Fire showcases her talents as an actor. I know this is something she is very proud of and it’s something we are very excited to release to the public.”

In the movie, Heard portrays the role of a psychiatrist named Grace who ventures to treat a child in Colombia at a time when psychiatry was not a respected science.

According to the synopsis, as Grace “tries to psychoanalyse the child, the nefarious events intensify and her ‘cure’ becomes a race to save the little boy from the fury of his fellow citizens and, perhaps, even from himself.”

Allyn shared that the upcoming movie would also break away the Aquaman actress from her very public defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp last year. The filming of the movie had completed in March 2022, months before her Virginia trial.

“I think it will be a great opportunity for her to have something beyond the trial and stuff to talk about and to be a platform for a hell of a comeback,” Ally added.

He went on to laud Heard’s acting chops, “Her skills and talents and intelligence but also her flaws; she could bring them to life in a way no one else could.”