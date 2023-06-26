Blair Underwood, 'Sex and the City' actor, marries lifelong best friend in fairy-tale wedding

Getty Images

Following his divorce from wife Desiree DaCosta after 27 years of marriage, Sex and the City renowned actor Blair Underwood has remarried, this time with his lifelong best friend.

A year after getting divorced, the actor revealed his relationship with his friend Josie Heart in November and told that they were engaged.

The couple had now tied the knot in the Dominican Republic. Getting married after 41 years of friendship seems like a fairy-tale ending for the newlywed couple, reports Metro UK.

While talking to People, Blair expressed, “She looked like a princess when I first saw her in the dress.”

“Everything was amazing. From deep emotions to lightness and fun, everything. It all just fell into place.”

Blair and Josie are friends since their childhood and had never left each other’s side by remaining close friends thought their adulthood.

Their friendship wasn’t that of a romantic nature until taking a shift after Blair’s divorce from Desiree, reports Metro UK.

Blair shared three children with her former wife.

Blair wondered at nature's work, explaining that he and Josie lived on separate coasts, had own lives, and rarely met each other.

He stated that there was a strong connection of understanding between them.

He also revealed that his mother has always adored his newlywed wife.