Quavo and Offset reunite for Migos tribute at BET Awards

In a highly anticipated event at the BET Awards, Quavo and Offset joined forces to deliver a heartfelt Migos reunion that left the audience emotionally moved.

The renowned Atlanta rap duo, along with the late rapper Takeoff, had formed the influential rap group Migos. Paying tribute to their former bandmate, who tragically passed away in November, Quavo and Offset took the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.

With an electrifying start to their BET performance, Quavo and Offset mesmerized the audience with their rendition of "Hotel Lobby," displaying their undeniable chemistry on stage. The atmosphere became even more poignant as an enlarged image of Takeoff appeared on the screen behind them, evoking heartfelt emotions.

Fueling the crowd's excitement, the rappers seamlessly transitioned into the group's iconic hit, "Bad and Boujee," accompanied by captivating pyrotechnics that illuminated the stage.

The reunion of the Migos rappers on stage elicited an outpouring of joy from fans across social media platforms. The rappers themselves also took to social media to share their memorable performance with their followers.

Quavo, in one of his posts, accompanied the footage of the performance with a heartfelt message, saying, "For The Rocket [Mended Heart Emoji] [Rocket Emoji]," emphasizing the significance of the moment and expressing his gratitude for the reunion.



Additionally, he shared a series of photos featuring himself and Offset from the electrifying performance, captioning it with, "Do This For The Fam Cuz This Shhh Bigger Than Me!"

This remarkable event marked the first occasion where Quavo and Offset shared the stage together since the untimely passing of Takeoff.