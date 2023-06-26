Maury Povich launches 'The Results Are In', DNA paternity test kits to unite families

Renowned former daytime talk show host, Maury Povich, is embarking on a new endeavor by introducing at-home paternity test kits.

After retiring from his talk show last year, Povich revealed to TMZ on Friday that he is launching a DNA paternity test company named "The Results Are In." The company's name pays homage to the iconic phrase he often used on his show, "Maury," right before disclosing the results of paternity tests.

Drawing from his extensive experience of over 20 years in the field of paternity testing, Povich expressed his eagerness to assist individuals seeking to determine biological connections and highlighted the diverse range of scenarios his company aims to address.

“I’ve been around paternity testing for more than 20 years, so I know exactly what’s going on and how we can help those people who are looking for fathers, fathers who are looking for children, fathers who don’t think they’re the fathers and fathers who think they’re the fathers,” Povich told TMZ in a video interview.

Povich believes that his venture can bring families together even after extended periods of separation.

“And we can unite families after a long period of time,” he added.



Povich shared that the concept for the DNA paternity test kits was proposed by his business manager following his retirement. Notably, the kits will be provided through DNA Diagnostics Center (DDC), the same company that conducted tests on "Maury" for over two decades, boasting an impressive accuracy rate of "99.9%."

According to Povich, the process will involve sending the test samples to the DDC lab, where they will be analyzed meticulously. Within a short period of two to three days, individuals can expect to receive confidential and conclusive test results, ensuring privacy and accuracy throughout the entire process.