Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu plans to move Turkey for work: 'You have to keep going'

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has got some new plan for her acting career.

The Love Island star, 28, who is of Turkish origin and lived in Istanbul for two years, used to star in a soap there called Kuzey Yıldızı İlk Aşk.

She played character London-based photographer Isil in the show - which has now been cancelled.

But keen for another big role in the country she recently told The Sun: 'I would actually love to go back to Turkey at some point and reconnect with some old agencies out there, who I was in a soap with.

'I speak both English and Turkish so why can't I have a career in both countries?

'It is a hard industry and I think people always tell you, 'You can't do this, you can't do that,' but you have to keep pushing yourself really. Even when people say no, you have to keep going.

'The old show's finished now, but if there was a new project in Turkey, I definitely wouldn't say no.'