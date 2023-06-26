Bruce Willis wife takes daughters to see his Hollywood star and museum statue

Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming was spotted playing a doting mother to her children on Sunday.

Emma took their two daughters to visit his Hollywood star and museum statue in new photos and clips shared on her Instagram stories on Sunday.

The mother of two, 45, who recently celebrated her birthday earlier this month, enjoyed a day out in downtown Hollywood with daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, nine, whom she welcomed with the Die Hard star, 68.

The now-retired actor also shares three daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore: Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29.

Their youngest daughter, Evelyn, was filmed strolling towards the wax statue, with Mabel already farther ahead.

She turned towards the camera to call out, 'It's dad!' with a cheerful smile appearing on her face.

Earlier this year in February, Bruce's family issued a statement on Instagram to reveal his specific diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia (FTD).