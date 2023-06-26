Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to be ‘unemployable’ if Netflix deal falls apart

Following their axed Spotify deal, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future at Netflix hangs by a balance.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a landmark deal worth a reported $150 million with the streaming giant in late 2020, but it’s understood they have only been paid half of that amount so far.

According to reports, the Sussexes will only be paid the remainder of the amount “if they produce content of real interest,” revealed an industry source.

Royal expert, Daniela Elser in her comment piece for News.com.au opined that the Sussexes lack in creativity and it would become evident if their deal with Netflix deal also falls apart.

“If they were to miss out on this remaining Netflix cash, and if you factor in the up to $15 million which they reportedly missed out on via the cancellation of their Spotify deal, then Harry and Meghan could be down $92 million,” Elser noted of their finances.

She explained, “If we take the Bloomberg and Journal stories at face value, with Planet Sussex yet to comment, then what is abundantly clear is what they lack in creativity and follow-through they would seem to make up for with grasping chutzpah.”

According to Elser, “entertainment bigwigs have finally clocked that with the Sussexes – their royal tales of woe having been wrung dryer than a mini bar adjacent to Princess Margaret – have very, very little – if anything at all – to offer.”

“Somehow, prepare yourself, a man who has never been seen in the vicinity of a book and a woman who formerly starred in C-grade rom-coms are not creative powerhouses to rival Shonda Rhimes or the Coen brothers,” she quipped.

The expert, surmised, “Where things get even bumpier is when you look to the future. If Netflix does bow out of their Sussex union come 2025 that could see Harry and Meghan nearly all but unemployed – and unemployable.”