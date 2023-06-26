Nicola Peltz sends love to grandma-in-law Sandra Beckham marking her birthday

Nicola Peltz had nothing but best wishes for her grandmother-in-law, Sandra Beckham, who turned 74.

In her Instagram Story, The Last Airbender actress had shared an image from her wedding to Brooklyn Beckham, in which she posed next to her grandmother, Sandra Beckham.

It seemed that Peltz had been going through some old photos as she stumbled upon one she liked, and then went on to take a picture of it.

“Happy birthday @sandra_beckham49,” she wrote on top of the image. “I love you sooooo much! I miss you! I hope your day is so perfect!”

Meanwhile, Nicola’s father-in-law David Beckham also shared a touching tribute to his mother with a throwback picture of him heading to football practice.

“Happy Birthday mum,” wrote the former footballer, 48. “Hope you have the most amazing day we all love u so much [heart emoji] Nice hair & Valour tracksuit.”

In the comment section, Victoria was quick to send her wishes to her mother-in-law as well. “We love u Sandra!! Happy birthday xxx”

The heartwarming post by The Transformers: Age of Extinction actress, 28, comes after she reunited with her in-laws as she appeared in many loved up snaps bonding with the Beckhams.



After the swirling rumours of a feud between Peltz and the former Spice Girl, in the past month, Victoria shared plenty of glimpses of her family’s outings which featured their eldest son, Brooklyn and his wife Nicola.

In the first year of Peltz’s marriage, there were hardly any pictures of them together despite the two quashing rumours of any family drama, of which fans were unconvinced.