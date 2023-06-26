Sienna Miller is in high spirits despite father's dementia diagnosis

Sienna Miller showed she’s in good spirits as she stepped out for the first time since her father’s dementia diagnosis.

The star looked typically chic as got into the festival spirit wearing stylish double denim co-ord while stepping out at Glastonbury on Sunday.

The actress, 41, smiled as she arrived in the blue cropped jacket, which she teamed with a pair of matching shorts as she wandered around the festival at Worthy Farm.

The beauty turned heads in her look, which featured a cinched in waist with a chunky beige belt and donned a pair of silver cowboy boots.

The Anatomy Of A Scandal star rocked a pair of eye catching black sunglasses and applied a radiant palette of makeup.

Sienna styled her long blonde tresses in loose waves, which cascaded down past her shoulders in a centre parting.

Her appearance comes shortly after the Hollywood star's elder sister Savannah Miller revealed their father is battling Alzheimer's Disease.

Sienna's sister shared the heartbreaking news earlier this month as she paid tribute to their father amid his ailing health.