Kanye West goes 'AWOL' on Young Thug amid 'collab talks'

Young Thug even tweeted to reach Kanye West despite knowing the latter was unavailable on Twitter

Young Thug seems not attuned to calling someone repeatedly without them answering, especially when it's related to business.

But in Kanye West's case, the rapper tried a last-ditch attempt to take to social media requesting the Grammy winner to take his call after the former repeatedly refused to do so.

The Atlanta rapper put the story on Instagram to press the Grammy winner as he remained elusive.

This leads to buzz in fans that the Trance rapper might be planning a collaboration with Ye on his new album Business is Business.



"KANYE, ANSWER THE **+ PHONE. IT'S BUSINESS," the caption read in the black background.

But the 31-year-old did not seem to be satisfied with his plea on Insta.

Interestingly, the rapper also took to Twitter to express his urgency to hold a discussion with him, despite knowing that the Donda hitmaker is not on the platform.

"Kanye doesn't have a Twitter, but somehow he'll see this Tweet."



Earlier, Thug teased his newly dropped album's songs with Lil Uzi Vert and 21 Savage with the caption, "handled the business."