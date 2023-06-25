Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's first statement after cancer surgery

Sarah Ferguson, who was diagnosed with breast cancer during a routine mammogram screening and underwent surgery, has expressed her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days.

Prince Andrew's ex-wife, 63, who's now back at home in Windsor with family, will share the details of her diagnosis and treatment in an upcoming episode of her podcast 'Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah', due to air tomorrow.

The Duchess of York's spokesman has revealed that "Sarah was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening. She was advised to undergo surgery which has taken place successfully.

"The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family."

Sarah expressed her gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her during a difficult phase of her life.

"She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening," the spokesperson added.



Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mother will share the details about her difficult time with fans in new episode of her podcast.

