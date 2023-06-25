Jamie Lee Curtis reveals what makes The Bear season 2 so ‘magnificent’

Jamie Lee Curtis has recently revealed what made The Bear season two magnificent on social media.



On June 24, the Freaky Friday actress took to Instagram and posted a photo of herself from behind-the-scene on the set and penned about her experience on the show.

“The secrets is out. We all have them. Every family. Every human being,” she began.

Jamie wrote in the caption, “The centre of the brilliant masterpiece that is commonly referred to as @thebearfx is the story of a family secrets and the concentric circles of rage and trauma and grief and humour that revolve around, Carmen, Sugar, and Michael Berzatto.”

Elaborating on the show, the actress further said, “When I saw the first episode of the first show, last summer and Sugar asks Carmen if he had spoken to their mother, in that second I knew that I would play her. Don't ask me how. I just knew.”

Speaking about how she was offered the role in the show, Jamie mentioned, “A year later, after the wild success of the brilliant 1st season, Chris Storer offered me the role of a lifetime.”

“There's not a person alive who won't relate to what it feels like to be around someone like Donna Berzatto. I certainly have my own experiences. That's what makes the show so magnificent,” remarked the 64-year-old.

Jamie noted, “We can relate and commiserate and celebrate all of our communal survival in this thing called.... life.”

In the end, she thanked Chris and the entire “BEAR family of creative human beings and scene partners” for allowing her in to let it rip!