Kristin Cavallari expresses her concerns for her son to become a YouTube star

Kristin Cavallari has recently expressed her concerns for her kids to become famous at a young age.
Speaking to E! News, Kristin opened that she was only a teen when she appeared on Laguna Beach. Therefore, she wanted her kids Camden, 10, Jaxon, 9 and Saylor, 7 (with ex Jay Cutler) to enjoy their childhood before appearing in front of the camera.
“My oldest would love to be a YouTube star. That's not happening,” asserted the 36-year-old.
Kristin continued, “He's a little too young for that right now.”
However, Kristin revealed that she would support her son launching his own business sometime in the future.
“For the most part, they're still just young being kids,” stated the reality star.
Kristin also disclosed that her oldest son also wanted to play in the NFL just like his dad, who retired in 2017.
“He's good. I wouldn't be surprised that is, in fact, in my future,” remarked the Uncommon James founder.
Talking about her other two kids, Jaxon “is really creative” while Saylor, on the other hand, is “very good with animals”.
“So, if she did do something with animals, it would not surprise me,” added Kristin about her daughter.
