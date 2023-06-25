Adele speaks up on Titanic sub tragedy as she paused her concert

Adele has recently spoken up on Titan submersible tragedy that happened this week after she paused her concert.



On June 22, U.S. authorities confirmed that OceanGate Expeditions' Titan tourist underwater craft, carrying five people, was demolished in a “catastrophic implosion during its voyage to reach the wreckage of the Titanic ship”.

Following this incident, the Hello hit-maker expressed her dismay over the disaster onstage at her residency show at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.

During the show, the singer talked to her audience of over 4,000 people and questioned, “How crazy was that submersible story?”

In a TikTok clip shared by singer’s fans, Adele responded to her question, “Absolutely crazy. It's so tragic.”

Adele further said, “I have been debating with my friends on our group chat. Everyone's like, ‘I would never do that’.”

“But that's a lie, because a lot of people will do that. Before this week, how many people, if they could, would go down to the very, very bottom of the ocean to see the Titanic? Raise your hands,” asked the songstress.

To this, several individuals replied positively while the singer stated, “I knew it! Turn the lights on a minute so I can see the balconies That's a very good proportion.”

Adele also asked her audience about travelling to space if given chance and the reactions she received were “mixed”.

“I wouldn’t do it either but only because I'm a scaredy cat of everything,” she remarked.

In the end, Adele added, “I wouldn't even go on roller coasters. But also, I just genuinely don't have an interest in the deep sea or space.”

Meanwhile, all five passengers died due to Titan sub implosion.