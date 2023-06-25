Kelly Clarkson explains why Taylor Swift’s ex-manager Scooter Braun offended: Watch

Kelly Clarkson has explained why Taylor Swift’s ex-manager Scooter Braun took offence as she advised the singer to rerecord her music.



During her appearance on Andy Cohen radio show on SiriusXM, the former American Idol icon revealed that Scooter reached out her manager about the tweet.

“I think Scooter took offence to it, because we ran into each other, and I think he reached out at the time to my manager. I was like, ‘It wasn't anything against him,’” she clarified.

Clarkson mentioned that she didn’t have the full information about the sale of the record and who held the rights to Taylor’s music.

Back in 2019, Braun purchased Big Machine Records in a reported $300 million sale. At the time, the label owned Taylor’s first six albums, from her self-titled debut to 2017's Reputation.

Later, Taylor wasn’t happy with the sale and even blamed Scooter of “incessant, manipulative bullying" throughout her career. However, Scooter refused the allegation made by the songstress.

Clarkson told Andy, “Scooter called my manager at the time I heard, and I don't know what happened or what was said, but I think he thought I was attacking him.”

“I was like, ‘I honest to God didn't even realise who had the [rights],’” admitted the musician.

However, Kelly maintained that she still stood by her original tweet, stating, “Taylor writes everything. It’s so important to her. She's a businesswoman.”

“If you have the opportunity and you choose to not pay that much money, that's one thing, but to not have the opportunity to own something that is really important to you is another,” mentioned Kelly.

Kelly called Taylor “brilliant” and even appreciated her Eras Tour, describing it as a “genius move”.

Meanwhile, source close to Scooter spoke to Insider, “After seeing Kelly's comments in the media, Scooter reached out to her manager with hopes that Kelly could assist in reaching out to Taylor as a friend, to help him get in touch with her to discuss selling back her masters.”

The conversation dropped as “Scooter was told at the time that Kelly didn't have a direct relationship with Taylor”.

“Kelly was likely never made aware that this was why Scooter was actually reaching out at the time,” said the insider.