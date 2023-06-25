Meghan Markle, Prince Harry anger Hollywood stars and American elite?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were welcomed and supported by Americans after their shocking move in 2020 when the couple said goodbye to the royal family and relocated to the US to live a life of their choice, but the Sussexes have seemingly failed to return the same to them.

Hollywood stars, social and political elite now seem to be irked by the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes and their repeated narrative and persistent attacks on the royal family even if they still cling to their royal titles.

After losing their popularity in the UK, Meghan and Harry are facing backlash in the US as well. Some of the big US faces and celebrities have recently snubbed the 'attention seeking' couple. It seems as the people are sick of the couple's narrative of "denigrating" the royal family.

The Sussexes, who have lost their lucrative Spotify deal, were not invited to the Obamas' 60th birthday party, they were not even asked to attend the Met Gala.

Meghan's invitation to Prince Archie's fourth birthday party was also snubbed by some A-list celebrities. The Duchess of Sussex reportedly invited several high-profile people to celebrate her son's birthday.

Katy Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom were invited to Archie's party, but the singer shunned the former Suits star and preferred to perform at King Charles III's coronation concert.

Music icon Taylor Swift also snubbed the mother-of two as the pop star declined to to become the part of Harry and Meghan's now-scrapped podcast, despite receiving a personal letter written by Meghan herself.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker reportedly turned down the invitation to appear on the podcast.

A royal commentator has recently claimed that the social elite in Washington and Hollywood are "distancing themselves" from the Sussexes as they failed to win Americans.

Citing the Sussexes' absence from recent events, Hilary Fordwich claimed that Harry and Meghan have "squandered" the chance to foster diversity in the royal family and strengthen relations between the US and UK.

"It is so sad what the Sussexes have squandered. They had almost universal support and hope for what they could bring, whether it was diversity or a Trans Atlantic relationship. Unfortunately they made the choice to denigrate the Royal Family, she told Express UK.

The expert added that they don't have concrete answers, but one can suggest that the political and social elites have also been distancing themselves from Harry and Meghan.