Beyonce gets saved from drastic wardrobe malfunction during concert

The 41-year-old singer almost ended up getting exposed by her top slipping but the disaster was averted

Music industry icon Beyonce was saved from suffering a major wardrobe malfunction during her show by her backup dancer Les Twins. The 41-year-old singer almost ended up getting exposed by her top slipping but the disaster was averted at the last second.

She was performing in Hamburg, Germany when the incident took place as the left side of her chest almost slipped out from the top. Before that could happen, one of her longtime backup dancers came to the rescue as he stood in front of her while adjusting the clothing item.

One of the fans attending the show managed to capture the moment on their phone and later posted it on their TikTok account. Along with the clip, they added the caption: “Damn, he did it so smooth.”

The post went on to achieve more than one million likes despite the original poster only having 6, 700 followers.

In the clip, it doesn’t seem like the singer is aware that she is about to face a mishap hence the dancer rushes over to hide her from the audience. He adjusted the bodice of the outfit to make sure it was in place before he quickly returned to the performance.