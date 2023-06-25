Meghan Markle can do ‘a lot of damage even from her Montecito lawn chair’

Experts believe Meghan Markle is leveraging her popularity ‘just right’ because “she is many things, but not stupid.”
These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Sarah Vine.
She believes, “Meghan is many things, but she's not stupid. She knows the power of a picture, and the reach of social media. She can do just as much damage to her in-laws from her garden swing in Montecito as she can from a seat in Westminster Abbey. Perhaps more.”
According to the Daily Mail, “It's a nightmare for the Palace, of course. Especially since, inevitably, there will be more to come.”
“As well as the new look, we've had bonus footage of the Duke and Duchess fooling around at a basketball game, caught 'unaware' (yeah, right) on a 'kiss cam'.”
“The message is loud and clear: while you're all getting ready to dress up in moth-eaten old robes and perform some arcane ritual, we're out here in the land of the free being all cool and spontaneous and modern.”
