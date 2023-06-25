Meghan Markle’s UK life a ‘façade’ as she ‘was trying to be what she thought we wanted’

Meghan Markle’s identity as a ‘breath of fresh air’ is ‘now no more’ as the Duchess ‘finally steps into her real self’.

These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Sarah Vine.

She believes, “No doubt they'll be cooking up something special for the big day itself, which also happens to be Archie's fourth birthday.”

So much so that Ms Vine “can't help welcoming this new Meghan. Well, maybe not welcome her, exactly, but her emergence feels like something of a relief.”

She also admitted, “I feel like we're finally starting to see the real Duchess, that this laser-focused power player may be more authentic than the persona we Brits were served up when Prince Harry first introduced her to the world.”

Because “right from the start I had a sense that she was just playing the part of the carefree American breathing fresh air into a stale old institution.”

“All that spontaneity seemed to have a whiff of artifice to it, as though she was trying to be what she thought we wanted her to be, rather than being herself.”