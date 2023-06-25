Meghan Markle’s mask has ‘fallen away’ and ‘we’re seeing the truth’

Meghan Markle has just come under fire for propping all her ambition at the forefront, at the ‘expense of others’.

These claims and admissions have been shared by royal commentator and expert Sarah Vine.

The conversation arose once Ms Vine started by breaking down the real reasons behind Meghan Markle’s look and admitted that its “more indicative of the person she really is: a highly ambitious woman who knows what she wants and is determined to get it, and who doesn't enjoy being in the shade.”

She also went on to issue a warning to the Duchess and said, “Ambition is admirable — but not when it's at the expense of others. Meghan and Harry have tried to build themselves up by bringing the rest of the Royal Family down. It's a toxic kind of success.”

According to the Daily Mail, “Let's face it, Meghan was never going to put up with being second fiddle to the Princess of Wales, or anyone else. Maybe she didn't think it through — or maybe she thought she could rewire the old place from the inside.”

“When it became clear that wasn't possible, it was suddenly no more sunshine and rainbows. The mask fell away and we saw the truth.”