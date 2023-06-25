Kylie Jenner looks as cool as ever in crop top and denim skirt

Kylie Jenner looked as cool as ever in her recent Instagram post as she donned a short black crop top and a shredded white denim skirt. She accessorized the look with a pair of globe earrings and a leather jacket tossed over an open hoodie.
She left her dark hair open as she accentuated her features with a classic makeup look. While snapping several shots, the media personality showed off her famous pout for her massive 396 million Instagram following.
She has been quite open in the past about feeling self-conscious about her lips and going on to getting them plumped to help with her feelings.
“I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t! Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone.”
She continued: “I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done. I don’t regret it. But I always thought I was cute.”
Adele asks her audience at the concert about the submersible incident
Kelly Clarkson recalled suggesting Taylor Swift that got her flak from Scooter Braun
He revealed that he has achieved all of his goals so now all he wants to do is continue to be a part of BTS
Jeon Hong Joon then sat down for an interview with news outlet Sports Chosun to discuss the issue
Experts believe Meghan Markle has effectively let go of the mask she was wearing and is now ‘very visible’
The rock band had the honour of taking the Saturday headline slot for the major festival