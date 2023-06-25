Holly Willoughby makes first big public outing since Phillip Schofield steps down from ITV,

Holly Willoughby just wanna have fun!

Holly put the recent Phillip Schofield drama behind her as she partied in a '12-hour' boozy day out at Glastonbury with her pals on Friday.

The This Morning star, 42, was spotted arriving at the hotly-anticipated festival by helicopter along with her husband Dan Baldwin.

It was her first big public outing since Phillip stepped down from ITV, as he admitted to having an affair with a much younger male This Morning colleague.

But Holly put her recent woes behind her as she reportedly enjoyed a boozy 12-hour day out at Glastonbury on Friday, when the Arctic Monkeys headlined.

She partied and danced with the likes of Princess Eugenie, Peter Crouch, actor Jamie Dornan and Lily James until the early hours of the morning, according to The Sun.

Video footage obtained by the publication showed Holly having the time of her life as she put her worries behind her and danced the night away.

A source told The Sun of her day at the festival: 'Holly was laughing and joking with her friends from the moment she touched down.

An onlooker added: 'She was dancing non-stop and having a ball. It was clear the stress of the past couple of months had subsided and Holly looked happier than ever.'

It comes after her former co-host Phillip, 61, resigned from ITV and was dropped by his agency YMU after admitting to an 'unwise, but not illegal' affair with a younger male colleague.