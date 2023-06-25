Meghan Markle carries Prince Harry like a ‘Kardashian with a new beau to soft launch’

Meghan Markle allegedly carries around Prince Harry like he is some sort of ‘new beau to soft launch’.



The conversation arose once Meghan’s absence from Prince Harry’s side during memoir promotions were noted and branded ‘something major’ like “the first chink in their usually united front.”

Insights into this growing divide has been shared by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

While Ms Elser admits the idea that “that was just Harry’s book, right? His story, his journey, blah blah blah,” could be a motive, “things are yet to return to normal programming for the duke and duchess” even now.



According to News.com.au, “In the end it “took until April for the couple to even be photographed together, with them oh-so-subtly turning up to an LA Lakers game like a Kardashians with a new boyfriend to soft launch.”

“The Sussexes’ awkward reluctance to lock lips when the kiss cam hit them didn’t exactly help the situation” either.

“But the real clanger came days later when it was revealed that Meghan – and just Meghan – had signed on with Hollywood mega agency WME with famed impresario Ari Emanuel to take over managing her career.”