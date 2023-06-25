Meghan Markle is ‘concerning’ with how ‘separate’ she’s become from Prince Harry

Prince Harry’s growing separation from Meghan Markle has reportedly sparked major bouts of worry among fans and critics alike.



Insights into this growing divide has been shared by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She started the conversation off by saying, “While in recent years the Sussexes have gone along to charity outings clasping one another while racking up plump, juicy deals with corporate America as a welded-together twofer, this year is remarkable for how separate their working lives have become.”

According to a report by News.com.au, “Something seems to have shifted in the last six months with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

For at one time, the people that were, “so far this year, have only undertaken one – uno, un, eins – engagement or professionally-related outing together. (In the before-times they would have gotten that in before their chia seed pudding breakfasts and morning gratitude mantras).”