Mindy Kaling expresses her gratitude to her two kids on her health journey: Photo

Mindy Kaling has recently expressed her gratitude to her two kids on her health journey.



On June 24, the former The Mindy Project star took to Instagram on her birthday and posted a photo of her two kids walking and pulling small suitcases behind Mindy.

“I know I’m clearly materialistic but the best birthday gift to me, for the rest of my life, are these two guys. I was never a 'kid' person,” she wrote in her caption.

The Why Not Me? Author continued, “When my mom passed though, it just clicked in me: I wanted kids with such intense certainty. I bet some of you can relate.”

Mindy opened up that she’s trying to maintain an active lifestyle as a mother.

“Now I’m just trying to be present for them (hard for me! I’m impatient!), being up for anything (again hard for me, I am not whimsical!), and stay healthy for these two guys (ALSO hard! I just want to eat cheese steaks every meal in front of the TV) for until I’m an old gray skeleton and they’re like, ‘Mom, you gotta go,’” explained the 44-year-old.

The Never Have I Ever creator shared what her doctor told her about her health.

She remarked, “My doctor told me that this year I was the healthiest I’ve been in years. That’s a pretty damn good gift, right?”

“I’m usually kind of low-level anxious, so I’m just gonna take one minute on my birthday to acknowledge that I am happy.”

Reflecting on her health, Mindy mentioned, “There are ups and downs in this life!! But my ups seem to be the most important ones right now.”

Following her post, actress Reese Witherspoon commented, “Love this whole post and YOU @mindykaling! Happy Birthday!”

“This is such a precious photo! Enjoy your birthday dear. Kids are a gift and so are you!!” added Top Chef’s Padma Lakshmi.