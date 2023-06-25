Real reason why Prince Harry did not sign on talent agency with Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have found themselves in quite the stir caused by their recent cancelled podcast deal with Spotify, leaving them to explore other gigs.

In April, it was revealed that Meghan had signed on William Morris Endeavor (WME), a Hollywood talent agency that has represented major stars including Dwayne Johnson, Adele, and tennis player Serena Williams. However, there was no mention of Prince Harry.

According to Eric Schiffer, head of Reputation Management Consultants, who told Newsweek, that Prince Harry may find limited options available to him due to his royal status and heritage.

“Would he, given his royal DNA, be uncomfortable to sign with WME at all? The DNA may have been a hindrance for him at this juncture in his life,” Schiffer said. “I think his best path is to forget his past and stop the complaining.”

As for Harry’s candid interview about his family ties and his memoir, Spare, the PR expert said, “That’s been played out and if he needs to further share his emotional pain that should be done one on one with his dad.”

He suggested, “Instead he should re-focus back on what was making a difference, which was taking his attention with the media and the soft power that he has as a royal and use that in ways that help future generations in the world focus on equality and the environment and mental health.”

Meanwhile, he added for the Duchess of Sussex that this is “big” for her.

“She’s working with the best in the business and they will help her with strategic counsel and relationships that will lead to a higher level positioning, elevating her brand, but also maximising opportunities in a strategic way,” he explained. “These will be bigger deals that are typically available to A-list talent.”

Schiffer surmised that Meghan has the options to be both in the media but also in fashion and lifestyle.