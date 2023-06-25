Paris Jackson takes fresh air as she enjoys morning hike in Los Angeles

Paris Jackson was spotted taking fresh air as she enjoyed a morning hike with her pup, Koa.

While working up a sweat on a trail in the mountains around Los Angeles, the 25-year-old singer was clad in a plunging white tank top, maroon shorts, which showcased her toned legs, and a beige fanny pack.

She teamed her sporty ensemble with a pair of circular sunglasses, brown hiking boots, a backpack and light brown locks in a tousled ponytail.

The Running For So Long (House A Home) crooner was every inch the doting dog mom as she attempted to cool down her beloved Doberman Pincher by pouring some water on him.

On her latest sighting, the Beverly Hills native displayed her impressive collection of tattoos, which include a sunflower, a bird, feathers and wings, as well as the seven colorful chakra down the middle of her chest.

Earlier this month, on Father's Day, Paris posted a throwback shot of herself in a kitchen, alongside late dad, to Instagram.

This Sunday marks the 14th anniversary of Michael's June 25, 2009 death at the age of 50 as result of a cardiac arrest following an overdose of the surgical drug Propofol.







