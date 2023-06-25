'Munna Bhai 3' may not happen, says Arshad Warsi

Arshad Warsi's plays the iconic character of 'circuit' in 'Munna Bhai' franchise

Arshad Warsi has revealed that Munna Bhai 3 might not happen at all.

After the success of Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai, the fans have been waiting eagerly for the third sequel to the most-loved franchise. But still, there is no answer as to when the third part will happen.

While talking to India Today, Warsi spoke about the prospect of the film. He says that there are chances that it might not happen.

In a statement, the Dhamaal actor said: “Munna Bhai 3 may not happen.”

“This is the weirdest thing. We have a director who wants to make it, a producer who wants to produce it, an audience who wants to see it, actors who want to act in it and still it is not happening”, he added.

The 55-year-old actor, when asked why it is taking so long for director Rajkumar Hirani to make another film, responded: “The thing is, Raju is insanely perfectionist. He has 3 scripts which are brilliant but there are some glitches.”

So, till the time he is not 100-200 per cent sure of the script, he won’t start it. When you ask him, he will always say yes, never says no.”

“He will say ‘main kar raha ho.. ek baar script fix ho jaaye na, mujhe yeh pasand nahi woh pasand nahi’. Once he crosses that stage, he will start.”

Munna Bhai MBBS released in 2003, starring Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in pivotal roles.