Prince Harry’s prepared to risk his own relationship in pursuit of the British press

Prince Harry is allegedly willing to risk his entire family as well as their relationship to pursue the British press straight into the courtroom.



These revelations and warnings have been issued by Cameron Walker.

His admissions were shared to GB News and warn against the Duke’s plans to ‘risk relationships’ for the sake of his personal mission.



According to Mr Walker, “The Duke of Sussex is even prepared to risk his own relationship with his father and brother over his pursuit of the British press.”

“He alleges Royal Family members' staff briefed against the Sussexes to improve their own principals' image; an allegation Buckingham Palace has not commented on.”

“The Prince has also talked of his fear of ‘history repeating itself’, perhaps referring to his fear that Meghan could suffer a similar fate to Princess Diana.”

“The war against the press is seen by Harry as his "life's work" - bringing justice to other victims of alleged tabloid practices.”

Before concluding Mr Walter noted that Prince Harry’s day in court “can be taken as an indication of how determined he is to hold powerful people to account and change the way the British media operates.”