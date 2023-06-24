 
June 25, 2023
Roger Federer reacts to Kate and William's tweet

The tennis legend replies to the royal couple's tweet

By Web Desk
June 24, 2023
Roger Federer reacted to Prince William and Kate Middleton's tweet when the couple shared a post ahead of Wimbledon Tennis tournament.

"Anyone for TENNIS," read a tweet carrying a picture of two chairs from the tennis court on the official account of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

"Count me in," Federer wrote as he quote-tweeted the royal couple's post.

The former tennis player's reply was viewed by half a million people within minutes after he had reacted to Kate and William's tweet.

Roger Federer was ranked world No. 1 in singles by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) for 310 weeks, including a record 237 consecutive weeks, and finished as the year-end No. 1 five times.

He won 103 singles titles on the ATP Tour, the second most of all time, including 20 major men's singles titles, a record eight men's singles Wimbledon titles, an Open Era joint-record five men's singles US Open titles, and a joint-record six year-end championships.

In his home country, he is regarded as "the greatest and most successful" Swiss sportsperson in history.