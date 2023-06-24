Britney Spears teases surprise performance in Elton John’s next show

Britney Spears hints at performance in music legend Elton John's next concert in Glastonbury

Britney Spears appears to have hinted at a possible performance with Elton John at this weekend's Glastonbury festival. Elton, the 76-year-old music icon, is scheduled to headline the Pyramid Stage on Sunday, and his husband David Furnish hinted at four surprise guests appearing with him.

Britney, who has been rumored to be joining Elton, posted a teasing message on her Instagram account, suggesting that she might be heading to the festival at Worthy Farm.

On Thursday, the 41-year-old pop star, famous for her hit Baby One More Time, shared an image on her social media account of an apple carved into what appears to be the St. George's flag. Moreover, she captioned the post with three Union Jack emojis, likely fueling further speculation and rumors.

The artist also posted an image of a McDonald's meal with additional Union Jack flags, further teasing their potential collaboration. Britney had previously collaborated with Elton on their 2022 song Hold Me Closer, marking her first release since her 13-year conservatorship ended.

During an interview in September of last year, Elton expressed his desire to "boost Britney's confidence" and expressed hope that their duet would serve as a catalyst for her to create new music.

He added that he was "so happy for her, because it's got her back to what she's famous for, being a singer and an artist."