Kate Middleton, Roger Federer to play charity match?

Kate Middleton and Prince William's tweet and Roger Federer's reply to their Twitter post left people guessing on whether they are planning to hit the court together.



People are convinced that The Princess of Wales will team up with the tennis legend in support of a charity.

Kate Middleton hit the tennis court with Federer last year in support of disadvantaged and vulnerable children.



The Duchess of Cambridge joined Federer for a day of tennis in London to promote fundraising and awareness for two causes close to her heart — Action for Children and the LTA Foundation.



According to PEOPLE, Kate is a lifelong tennis fan and has a court at her home at Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, where she plays against her husband Prince William.

Th publication reported that the royal couple also regularly take their children to a club in London for lessons.

