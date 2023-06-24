Directors Guild endorses deal with studios, streamers

Directors Guild of America members have endorsed the deal struck with studios and streamers.

In a recent referendum, 87% of the union voted in favor of the agreement, while 13% voted against it, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The voter turnout of 41% among eligible members was considered high and surpassed previous DGA ratification votes. The new contract, effective from July 1 to June 30, 2026, includes provisions related to wages, global streaming residuals, safety, diversity, and creative rights.

“I’m proud to report that DGA members have joined together to ratify a new contract that will allow every Director, Assistant Director, Unit Production Manager, Associate Director and Stage Manager to share in the success of what we create,” DGA president Lesli Linka Glatter said in a statement.

Some members had mixed reactions to the agreement, with concerns over provisions on artificial intelligence, streamer data transparency, and missed opportunities during the writers' strike.

However, the majority saw the gains as significant, especially compared to the Writers Guild of America's contract.

The DGA expressed solidarity with the ongoing negotiations of other unions and emphasized the need for fair contracts that value creative work in the industry.

The negotiations were deemed challenging, and the DGA prepared for a potentially combative approach in securing favorable terms for its members.

The union's chief negotiator, Russell Hollander, worked alongside committee members and industry representatives throughout the process.