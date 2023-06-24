Lizzo gives back on Juneteenth, launches scholarship for Black students

Rapper, singer and songwriter Lizzo initiated the Sasha Be Flooting scholarship on Friday with a $50,000 donation, repaying to Black music students at her former University of Houston.

“LIZZOS JUNETEENTH GIVEBACK IS PROUD TO PRESENT 50,000$ TO THE ‘SASHA BE FLOOTING SCHOLARSHIP’ AT THE UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON,” Lizzo posted alongside a video announcing the scholarship. “Thank you to @universityofhouston for your partnership and support.”

“Today is very close to my heart, near and dear to home and a milestone for me,” Lizzo admitted in the video.

“It is for any young Black student from Houston, Texas who has applied to go to University of Houston to study at the Moores School of Music,” the Grammy winner added.

“That was me just a couple years ago, a young Black flute player who just needed a scholarship and someone to believe in them. Now I get to pay it forward.”

“We’ll be announcing who is the winner of that prize very, very soon,” she promised.

In the previous Instagram post Lizzo shared contrasting photos of her playing the flute while at university and one after becoming recognized as a musician.

She captioned the post: “Meet Baby Lizzo on scholarship at the University of Houston hoping she’ll earn a music performance degree in flute. Little did she know she’d change the conversation on flutes in pop culture forever.”

The Sasha Be Flooting scholarship contribution is the fourth time Lizzo has donated on Juneteenth. Lizzo previously donated $50,000 to the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, Black Girls Smile, and the Sphinx Organization.

Lizzo rose to fame with her third album titled "Cuz I Love You" in 2019. The album's lead single "Truth Hurts" became a popular hit. Lizzo is recognized for her strong vocals and promoting body positivity.