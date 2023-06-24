'Casino Royale' director reveals why Henry Cavill was not cast as Bond despite 'tremendous' audition

According to director Martin Campbell, Henry Cavill would have been an "excellent" James Bond if Daniel Craig had not auditioned for the role.

Campbell mentioned that Cavill looked great and delivered tremendous acting during the audition for the 2006 film Casino Royale.

Speaking to Express UK, the Casino Royale director revealed that introduced Craig’s 007. The role came down to a few actors, notably Cavill, who was in his early 20s at the time. However, at the time, Cavill appeared a bit too young for the role. Now that Cavill is 40, Campbell believes he could potentially still play Bond.

“He looked great in the audition,” Campbell said. “His acting was tremendous. And look, if Daniel didn’t exist Henry would have made an excellent Bond. He looked terrific, he was in great physical shape … very handsome, very chiseled. He just looked a little young at that time back then.”

Campbell explained that the casting process involves multiple individuals, including the director, producers, and casting director, who discuss and vote on the final decision.

In a previous interview, Cavill expressed his willingness to taking on the iconic role now that Craig has ended his term as 007, stating that it would be an honor to be part of the conversation with the producers.