Eva Longoria cuts a stylish figure in black blazer as she steps out in Paris

Eva Longoria steps out in Paris as she visits the city for her collaboration with beauty brand L'Oreal Paris

Eva Longoria visited Paris on Friday for a work-related trip and was dressed stylishly for the occasion. She exuded elegance in an oversized black blazer, which she paired with a simple T-shirt and dark leggings.

To achieve a comfortable yet chic look, she wore white sneakers and carried her essentials in a black handbag. Eva's ensemble was a perfect blend of sophistication and comfort.

Wearing a black baseball cap, Eva concealed her brown hair and used large, round sunglasses to cover her eyes. Despite this, she looked cheerful and waved to the cameras as she toured the sights of Paris. It seemed that she was in high spirits and enjoying her time in the city.

The actress traveled to Paris recently to collaborate with beauty brand L'Oreal. In a social media post on Thursday, she provided a glimpse into her trip by sharing a brief video of herself getting ready for a shoot with the brand. In the video, she hinted at a secret project that she was working on with L'Oreal.

The actress/director recently made her directorial debut with Flamin’ Hot, which is based on the true story of a Frito-Lay janitor who went on to invent the Falmin' Hot flavor of Cheetos.

Eva rose to prominence in the entertainment industry by playing the character of Isabella Braña on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless from 2001 to 2003.

However, it was her breakthrough role as Gabrielle in the hit television series Desperate Housewives that established her career.