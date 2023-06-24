Is Prince William ready to be king?

Prince of Wales Prince William, who is heir to British throne, is not ready to be king, a royal expert believes.



The Daily Express quoted royal commentator Pauline Maclaran, a professor of marketing and consumer research at Royal Holloway University, as saying “I think many people already see him as ready to be King but in my view, he has more to learn in his quest to modernise the monarchy.”

She further said, “This period where he is Prince of Wales will teach him a lot in this respect about what he can do for positive change without ruining the intrinsic mystique of the monarchy that is a core reason why people are drawn to them.”

The royal expert's remarks came days after Prince William celebrated his 41st birthday earlier this week.

Pauline Maclaran added: “William is very determined to make the Monarchy more relevant and fit for purpose in the 21st century. I think we will see him modernise more than his father and attempt to make the monarchy have a more positive value in the eyes of its public, particularly in terms of the younger demographic.”