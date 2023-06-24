Two civilians martyred, one injured in Indian firing across LoC: Pakistan Army

Indian soldiers stand alongside a barbed wire on the Line of Control. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: In stark contrast to the Indian narrative of wanting to promote peace in the region, the Indian Army opened indiscriminate fire in the Sattwal Sector across the Line of Control (LoC), leading to the martyrdom two Pakistanis, while another sustained injuries, a statement from the military's media wing read.

“Indian Army, in a display of its usual inhumane approach towards innocent Kashmiris, opened indiscriminate fire on a group of shepherds in the Sattwal Sector,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued Saturday stated.

The firing had resulted in one civilian embracing martyrdom, leaving two critically injured, the statement added.

Later in an update, the ISPR said death toll rose to two as another injured of the Indian firing succumbed to injuries.

"In sequel to Indian Army unprovoked firing today while adopting an inhumane approach towards innocent Kashmiris at Sattwal Sector, one more civilian has embraced shahadat [martyrdom] while one remains critically injured," the statement added.

The military’s media wing identified the martyrs as Obaid Qayyum (s/o Muhammad Qayyum, age 22 years) and Muhammad Qasim (s/o Muhammad Din age 55 years).

Both the martyrs are resident of village Bara Dari Tetrinote of Tehsil Hajira in district Poonch, the ISPR said.

The statement from the military also made an indirect reference to the joint statement issued by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s and US President Joe Biden, taking issue with the narrative being built by the Indian PM on an international level.



"Driven by a newfound geo-political patronage, Indian forces have embarked on a plan to take innocent lives to satiate their false narratives and concocted allegations.”



The ISPR said that Pakistan reserves the right to respond back in a manner of its choosing to protect Kashmiri lives in the LoC belt and added that a strong protest is being launched with New Delhi.



“The Indian side is reminded to respect the basic human rights of Kashmiris, particularly, their inalienable right to till their lands,” the statement further stated.



‘Timing of incident linked with India-US joint statement’

Muhammad Ali, a national security expert, said that there are four different aspects to India's destabilising approach in the region.

"They think that the world's powers are giving them a lot of importance. Apart from this, they have attempted to build a narrative to point allegations towards Pakistan with regards to terrorism," he said, adding that the reality is contradictory as Kashmiris are suffering the most.

He further said that India is now also targeting innocent civilians along with the freedom fighters.

“This is the reality of India, which must be brought before the world.”

He added that the Pakistan Army and the Kashmiris here are always prepared to respond harshly to India, if it ever launches attacks at the LOC.

The national security expert also commented on the joint statement issued by The White House following Modi’s meeting with Biden.

He said that the timing of this incident is linked with the joint statement through which India is attempting to show Pakistan that it has the Joe Biden administration’s backing.