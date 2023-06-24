Prince William wants to bring ‘change and impact’ as Prince of Wales

Prince William is adamant to make a difference with his new title which will bring about some good for the people of his country.



Ahead of his mother’s birthday on July 1st, 2023, what would have been her 62nd, the Prince of Wales is looking to end homelessness in numerous locations across the country with his upcoming projects, an issue close to her heart.

“Homelessness is an issue affecting every part of our society and William has a steely determination to get things done,” a source told the Daily Express. “He wants change and impact. He wants to use his platform for change. Homelessness is increasing and William is absolutely committed to helping resolve this issue.”

After his 41st birthday, William shared in his first interview with the Sunday Times last week that he will be launching a new five-year project tackling the issue.

William also revealed that he has plans to build social housing to be built on his private estate, the 130,000-acre Duchy of Cornwall.

William has been long-time supporter of charities aimed at ending homelessness, a cause which was close to his mother, Princess Diana’s heart. As a young boy, Princess Diana took him to a homeless shelter and he is the patron of two charities focused on the issue.

“My mother introduced me to the cause of homelessness from quite a young age, and I'm really glad she did, he recalled in an interview earlier this year. “I think she would be disappointed that we are still no further on, in terms of tackling homelessness and preventing it, than when she was interested and involved in it.”

In his Sunday Times interview published last week, William shared that he has similar conversations about the pressing issue with his children, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte. He would talk to them during the school run about people they could see sitting outside supermarkets.