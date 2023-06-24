Kanye West's lawyer seeks dismissal of lawsuit against Donda Academy

Kanye West, who's now known as Ye, is facing a lawsuit from former teachers at his private Southern California Christian school, Donda Academy.

Ye's lawyer filed documents in court this week, seeking the dismissal of the lawsuit. The lawyer, Gregory Suhr, argued that the depictions of the school as a "dystopian institution designed to satisfy Ye's idiosyncrasies" were false.

In the lawsuit, filed in April, two former teachers, Cecilia Hailey and Chekarey Byers, claimed they were wrongfully terminated in retaliation for reporting code violations. Recently, a third former teacher was added to the lawsuit, further escalating the legal battle.

The former teachers painted a troubling picture of Donda Academy, alleging the absence of janitorial services and medical staff. They also claimed that certain items like forks, jewelry, and non-black clothing or clothing not designed by Ye were banned. Racial discrimination, inadequate response to severe bullying, and discrepancies in paychecks, sometimes amounting to $2,700, were among the other accusations made by the teachers, who are Black.

The recent filing by Ye's attorney asserted that Donda Academy would defend itself against the allegations made by Byers and Hailey. It emphasized that Ye was only subject to inaccurate wage claims and had no involvement in the school's policies and procedures regarding employee pay. The filing labeled the allegations as "meritless" and "barebones guilt-by-association theory."

Regarding the allegations made by the third teacher, Ye's lawyer did not address them, stating that they were unrelated to Ye.