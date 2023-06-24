David Beckham’s son Cruz enjoys coffee time while hanging out with girlfriend

David Beckham’s son Cruz and his girlfriend Tana Holding have taken some time off work to spend quality time with each other.

The duo was spotted chilling in Glastonbury's VIP area on Friday.

The youngest son of the footballer David, 47, and his wife Victoria, 48, cut a casual figure as he soaked up the sun and showed off his tattooed arms.

Cruz, who has been dating the model since May, donned a printed T-shirt for hist at the famous festival along with a pair of LA Lakers basketball shorts and trainers.

He slicked back his brunette locks with sunglasses atop his head and wore a chain around his neck.

Meanwhile Tana showcased her taut abs in a pink sports bra which she wore with a pair of blue joggers.

The beauty opted for little make-up and let her blonde tresses tumble down past her shoulders in loose curls.

The lovebirds were spotted enjoying a coffee in the VIP area before later heading off to enjoy the music.

Back in February Cruz followed in his father David and brother Brooklyn's footsteps as he got a tattoo to mark his 18th birthday.



