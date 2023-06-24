King Charles sends warm wishes to Armed Forces

King Charles has sent warm wishes to the entire Armed Forces community in a message to mark the Armed Forces Day 2023.
As Sovereign, the King is Head of the Armed Forces, and is also known as Commander-in-Chief.
In his message, King Charles says, “Today provides a particularly valuable opportunity to acknowledge publicly the selfless service and sacrifice made each day by our Armed Forces personnel.
“We also remember, with gratitude, the countless veterans who continue to support the ethos of the Armed Forces long after they leave the Service.”
King Charles is the military's Commander-in-Chief.
He has also served in both the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force in the 1970s and since leaving active role has maintained a close relationship with the Armed Forces.
