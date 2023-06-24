The Jonas Brothers members blaming each other for ‘The Album’ low sales?

Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas were reported to be feuding after their latest debut, The Album, did not make sales as much as they had expected.

According to Radar Online, sources close to the matter revealed that the famous brothers expressed their disappointment with the performance of their most recent album.

The insider said that the numbers the album achieved fell short of their expectations, sparking rumours that the feuding brothers might part ways and explore solo careers.

Even though The Album sold 50,000 copies in the first week of its release, it was way lesser than their 2019 studio album Happiness Begins, which sold 400,000 copies.

The source said that Kevin, Joe and Nick were upset at the thought that they have lost "at least 87 percent of their audience.”

"When everything is going well, the boys get along fine," the insider said while speaking of their alleged rift. "It's when things are not going well that their true colors show, and boy, after they received those numbers, they all started to point fingers."

"It's unlikely they'll ever record new music again if no one wants to buy it," the insider added.

However, a representative of the band debunked all such rumours, saying, "This is inaccurate source material as they guys couldn't be happier.”

“And they are looking forward to performing in Yankee Stadium to sold out fans August 11 and 12,” the statement added.